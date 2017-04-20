SAN LEANDRO (KRON)– Two people were arrested for allegedly attempting to shoot an 11-month-old baby in San Leandro on Monday, according to police.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. outside a McDonald’s restaurant located at the downtown Washington Plaza.

No one was struck by gunfire, but police learned an 11-month-old baby was the intended target.

Due to the sensitivity of the shooting, the story was intentionally left out of the media, police said.

The story is still developing.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES