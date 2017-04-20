7 arrested in Washington, D.C. for handing out weed

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — At least seven people were arrested in Washington, D.C. Thursday at a pro-marijuana rally.
The activists were arrested while reportedly handing out free joints to congressional staff and people who work on Capitol Hill.
Demonstrators used the 4/20 holiday to protest federal law interfering with states that have legalized marijuana.
While it is legal to have up to two ounces of pot in the District of Columbia, police say they were enforcing federal laws when making the arrests.
