Bicyclist injured in Muni bus collision

BICYCLIST INJURED IN MARKET STREET COLLISION WITH MUNI BUS

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A cyclist was seriously injured after he crashed into a San Francisco Municipal Railway bus in San Francisco Wednesday night.

The accident happened around 9:40 p.m. on Market Street at Gough Street.

The cyclist, a 38-year-old man, who ran into the 6-Haight/Parnassus bus according to Muni officials.

He is currently in the hospital suffering from life threatening injuries.

There were no Muni travel delays as a result of the accident.

