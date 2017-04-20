Bicyclist injured in Muni bus collision

BICYCLIST INJURED IN MARKET STREET COLLISION WITH MUNI BUS
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A cyclist was seriously injured after he crashed into a San Francisco Municipal Railway bus in San Francisco Wednesday night.
The accident happened around 9:40 p.m. on Market Street at Gough Street.
The cyclist, a 38-year-old man, who ran into the 6-Haight/Parnassus bus according to Muni officials.
He is currently in the hospital suffering from life threatening injuries.
There were no Muni travel delays as a result of the accident.
