Burlingame police locate missing juvenile

BURLINGAME (KRON)– Police in Burlingame located a missing juvenile Thursday morning.

Ellie Mullins,17, was last seen around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday near the main library in Burlingame and never returned home, police said.

Mullins was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, brown zip-up boots, and a gray hat.

She was described as dark skinned, weighing around 120-pounds, 5’04”, with brown hair and eyes, according to officers.

Police have yet to release information on Mullin’s return.

