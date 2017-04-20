Burlingame police locate missing juvenile

BURLINGAME (KRON)– Police in Burlingame located a missing juvenile Thursday morning.
Ellie Mullins,17, was last seen around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday near the main library in Burlingame and never returned home, police said.
Mullins was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, brown zip-up boots, and a gray hat.
She was described as dark skinned, weighing around 120-pounds, 5’04”, with brown hair and eyes, according to officers.
Police have yet to release information on Mullin’s return.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
-
- All 3 victims in Fresno shooting spree identified
- Oakland resident shot during home invasion
- McDonald’s pit stop for chicken McNuggets, fries led police to Facebook killer
- San Francisco prepares for 420 celebration on Hippie Hill
- Suspect in Fresno shooting spree shouts ‘Allahu Akbar’ when arrested
- Mountain lion snatches dog off bed inside of Pescadero home
- Florida woman arrested after posting Facebook live video
- VIDEO: Loud sex sounds interrupt pro tennis match in Florida