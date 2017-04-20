Dine and Dish: Pizza school at Alamo Elementary

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — What kid doesn’t like pizza? Students at Alamo Elementary School in San Francisco’s outer Richmond neighborhood were given a hands-on lesson in the art of pizza making from a real life chef.

Dante Cecchini from the Cal-Italian restaurant Fiorella spent an afternoon with the students, teaching them how to make the pie from scratch.

The pizza ingredient came straight from the student garden at Alamo Elementary. The pies were then cooked in Fiorella’s wood fired oven.

The best concoction will be added to the menu. Ten percent of each winning pie’s sale will go back to the Alamo Elementary’s art department.

Parents enjoyed the opportunity for their children to learn where food comes from and how to create a home cooked meal.

“They all did a great job and I was happy to have their help,” Cecchini said.

