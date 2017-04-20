Fatal accident on 880 in Union City

UNION CITY (KRON) — At least one person has died from an accident on Northbound Highway 880 in Union City just south of Whipple.

The collision was reported around 8:40 p.m. Thursday.

A person was reportedly seen crossing from the right lane to the center divide.

All lanes have been closed.

Stay with KRON4 on air, online and on the KRON4 app for the latest update on this report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES