Fatal collision on Hwy 84 in Niles Canyon

(BCN)– A fatal head-on collision has been reported this morning on state Highway 84 near Niles Canyon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 8:23 a.m. on westbound Highway 84 just east of Palomares Road, just outside of Fremont in unincorporated Alameda County.

A Sig-alert was issued at 8:45 a.m. and one-way traffic control is in effect. Motorists are advised to expect delays.

Information about any additional victims involved in the crash was not immediately available.

