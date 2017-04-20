Fisherman missing after boat capsized found dead

(BCN) — An Oakland man whose boat capsized off Muir Beach on Wednesday was found dead around 6:30 p.m. that day, a U.S. Coast Guard spokeswoman said.

Juki Dang, 64, was found in the area where his 10-foot skiff capsized, Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Sarah Wilson said.

Dang’s body was taken to the Coast Guard Station Golden Gate south of Sausalito and turned over to the Marin County coroner’s office, Wilson said.

Car keys and Dang’s wallet were found aboard the skiff and a cooler with ice and fish was found nearby, according to the Coast Guard.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector San Francisco about the capsized fiberglass boat around 11:30 a.m.

The National Park Service, Southern Marin Fire Protection District, Muir Beach and Stinson Beach fire departments and helicopters from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol and U.S. Coast

Guard Air Station San Francisco participated in the search for the missing boater Wednesday.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES