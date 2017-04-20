Fresno suspect blamed whites for drug use

FRESNO (AP) – The father of a man accused of killing four people in Fresno this week says his son blamed white people for putting crack cocaine on the streets and getting him hooked on drugs.

KFSN reports that Vincent Taylor, the father of murder suspect Kori Ali Muhammad, says his son developed a hatred for white people as a teenager. Muhammad is black.

Muhammad converted to the Nation of Islam and took the name Kori Muhammad as a teenager. His father says his birth name is Cory Taylor.

Muhammad is expected to be charged with murder on Thursday. He could face the death penalty.

