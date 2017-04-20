Man exposes himself to student on Stanford University’s campus

By Published:

PALO ALTO (KRON)– A Stanford University student told campus police that an unknown man followed her into her student residence late Tuesday night and exposed himself.

The incident occurred around 11:57 p.m. on the west side of campus.

While in the common area, located inside the residence hall, the suspect revealed his private area then left in an unknown direction, police said.

He has not been located.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned male, early 30s, about 5’10”, and heavy set with black hair, according to police.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and holding a white towel.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s