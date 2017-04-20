Man exposes himself to student on Stanford University’s campus

PALO ALTO (KRON)– A Stanford University student told campus police that an unknown man followed her into her student residence late Tuesday night and exposed himself.

The incident occurred around 11:57 p.m. on the west side of campus.

While in the common area, located inside the residence hall, the suspect revealed his private area then left in an unknown direction, police said.

He has not been located.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned male, early 30s, about 5’10”, and heavy set with black hair, according to police.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and holding a white towel.

