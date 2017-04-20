Man stabbed during confrontation in Haight-Ashbury

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was stabbed in the Haight-Ashbury district Thursday after a confrontation.
Around 6:15 p.m., police received a call that two men were fighting on the 1300 block of Haight Street, according to authorities.
The victim was a white man around 29 years-old. He was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown.
The suspect was a Hispanic man around 35 years-old.
