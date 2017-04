PITTSBURG (KRON)– A motorcycle accident along Highway 4 caused traffic delays Thursday morning in Pittsburg.

The accident happened on the westbound side of the highway near Bailey and blocked two lanes.

The crash was located near the Pittsburg BART station.

A stall cleared on the #BayBridge, b/u into the maze and a motorcycle crash #Pittsburg WB4 at Bailey. Details here: https://t.co/9RJlDGuvjT — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) April 20, 2017