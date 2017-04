OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland Raiders 2017 schedule has been released:

Date Opponent Time (PT) TV

Sun., Sept. 10 at Tennessee Titans 10:00 a.m. CBS

Sun., Sept. 17 NEW YORK JETS 1:05 p.m. CBS

Sun., Sept. 24 at Washington Redskins 5:30 p.m. NBC

Sun., Oct. 1 at Denver Broncos 1:25 p.m. CBS

Sun., Oct. 8 BALTIMORE RAVENS 1:05 p.m. CBS

Sun., Oct. 15 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS 1:25 p.m. CBS

Thu., Oct. 19 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS 5:25 p.m. CBS/NFLN/Amazon

Sun., Oct. 29 at Buffalo Bills 10:00 a.m. CBS

Sun., Nov. 5 at Miami Dolphins 5:30 p.m. NBC

BYE WEEK

Sun., Nov. 19 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS# 1:25 p.m. CBS

Sun., Nov. 26 DENVER BRONCOS 1:25 p.m. CBS

Sun., Dec. 3 NEW YORK GIANTS 1:25 p.m. FOX

Sun., Dec. 10 at Kansas City Chiefs 10:00 a.m. CBS

Sun., Dec. 17 DALLAS COWBOYS 5:30 p.m. NBC

Mon., Dec. 25 at Philadelphia Eagles 5:30 p.m. ESPN

Sun., Dec. 31 at Los Angeles Chargers 1:25 p.m. CBS