SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — KRON4’s Stanley Roberts caught some San Mateo County drivers behaving badly Wednesday during a monthly Peninsula traffic crackdown.

“Oh, no! Don’t tell me Stanley Roberts people behaving badly!”

Stanley rode along during STEP, also known at the saturation traffic enforcement program. This time in South San Francisco, Daly City and Brisbane.

Traffic officers from all around San Mateo County are targeting problem traffic areas.

Watch Stanley catch people speeding, blowing through stop signs and talking on their cellphones in the video above.

