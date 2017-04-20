Police department’s 4/20 munchies trap goes viral

WYOMING, Minn. (WFMV) — Thursday is 4/20, the national holiday for cannabis users, and police in Minnesota are once again having fun with the day.

The Wyoming, Minnesota Police Department tweeted out a picture of their “discreet trap” which is filled with plenty of munchies and video games.

The tweet posted Thursday morning has since gone viral.

Last year, the police department also posted about their “Undercover 420” operations.

Undercover #420 operations are in place. Discreet traps have been set up throughout the city today. #Happy420 pic.twitter.com/Jo8mh0Z5lQ — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) April 20, 2017

Undercover #420 stings are underway. pic.twitter.com/uFsN27Cn1c — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) April 20, 2016

