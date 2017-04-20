Santa Cruz man arrested on suspicion of sex with 14-year-old girl

SANTA CRUZ (KRON)– Police arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of statutory rape involving a 14-year-old girl in Santa Cruz.

Shawn Michael Cox was arrested Apr. 6 after a criminal complaint was filed by the teen and her family according to police.

The relationship between Cox and the teen started on social media and led to a two-week consensual sexual relationship, police said.

According to police, Cox was aware of the girl’s age when their relationship began.

Detectives used a ploy to set up a meeting with Cox and arrested him when he arrived at the meeting location.

Police are interviewing witnesses, collecting evidence, and looking for additional victims.

So far, police have found one other victim.

Cox was booked into Santa Cruz County Jail on suspicion of sodomy and sexual intercourse, oral copulation and digital penetration with a minor.

