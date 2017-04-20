Speeding pick-up truck rams into Hayward home

HAYWARD (KRON) — Cars fly down Kelly Street in Hayward. Around 2:45 a.m., Thursday, a pick-up truck slammed into one of the homes.

The home owner said the crash sounded like an earthquake.

Both the inside and the outside of the home were damaged considerably. None of the residents were injured.

Concerned neighbor, Jaun Rivera, has had enough of the speeding. He is taking matters into his own hands in the form of a life-sized cardboard police officer. The cutout stands on a white box on the corner of the 2200 block of Kelly Street.

Rivera said he would like to see more than just speed limit signs on the road.

“Put bumper ramps up here, something to slow the traffic down, more stop signs, a stop light somewhere, I mean something’s gotta be done,” said Rivera, a Vietnam veteran.

