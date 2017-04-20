Tech Report: Facebook introduces VR app “Spaces”

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Facebook’s Social VR Chief, Rachel Franklin, gave a demo of Facebook’s first social virtual reality application called “spaces” to the crowd of developers the annual F8 show.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate has a demo of how people are using the application to meet up with friends in a shared virtual reality space.

Watch the above video to see Gabe Slate’s full report.

He will break down the costs of the virtual reality experience and when users can expect to bring one home.

