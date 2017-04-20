Tennessee teacher suspected in kidnapping arrested in northern California

(CNN)–After five weeks on the run, a Tennessee teacher who kidnapped and fled with a 15-year-old student has been arrested in California, authorities said Thursday.
The student, Elizabeth Thomas, was found safe, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted Thursday.
MEDIA: We are planning for an afternoon news conference. Details will be announced as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/Tw7IKNWZ38
— TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 20, 2017
Tad Cummins, 50, fled with Elizabeth from their small town of Culleoka, Tennessee, on March 13. The two disappeared a few weeks after a student reported seeing Cummins and Elizabeth kissing in a classroom.
Authorities released surveillance video from March 15 that showed the pair at a Walmart in Oklahoma City. But for weeks, the trail went cold.
The break came when a vehicle belonging to Cummins was found in Siskiyou County, California, the county’s sheriff’s office said Thursday. It was identified using its vehicle identification number.
Cummins faces charges of sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said last month. He was added to the state’s most wanted list.
Developing story – more to come
AMBER Alert for Elizabeth Thomas
AMBER Alert for Elizabeth Thomas x
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
-
- All 3 victims in Fresno shooting spree identified
- Oakland resident shot during home invasion
- McDonald’s pit stop for chicken McNuggets, fries led police to Facebook killer
- San Francisco prepares for 420 celebration on Hippie Hill
- Suspect in Fresno shooting spree shouts ‘Allahu Akbar’ when arrested
- Mountain lion snatches dog off bed inside of Pescadero home
- Florida woman arrested after posting Facebook live video
- VIDEO: Loud sex sounds interrupt pro tennis match in Florida