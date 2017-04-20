Thousands expected at 4/20 Hippie Hill celebration

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of people are expected to attend the annual 4/20 celebration at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park Thursday to smoke pot.

Fans of the drug have long marked April 20 as a day to roll weed or munch on pot-laced brownies — especially at 4:20 p.m.

As of 11:30 a.m., at least 850 have shown up to Hippie Hill to ‘wake and bake.’

San Francisco city officials are trying to organize and control this year’s official event in the park.

For the first time, a group of merchants with experience in staging events including the Haight Street Fair have come together to provide services for the event.

The new event management will also be enforcing some rules for the event.

Those attending will be going through security at the gate, and are asked to avoid bringing glass, barbecues and cooking equipment, amplified sound equipment, generators or tents, tables and other structures. No marijuana or alcohol will be sold inside the fence.

Most importantly, people are being told to not bring their children because this year’s event is strictly 18 and up, city officials said.

Security and Park Rangers checking bags and id’s at the unsanctioned #420 party. @kron4news — Maureen Kelly (@KRON4MKelly) April 20, 2017

Things have definitely changed at #420 I guess this makes it official. @kron4news #420Hippiehill pic.twitter.com/RwDeiZ4Vso — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) April 20, 2017

At least 850 have shown up to Hippie Hill in #SF to wake and bake despite the city’s new attempt to control the #420 pot party. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/qGzN0Tygyd — Maureen Kelly (@KRON4MKelly) April 20, 2017

