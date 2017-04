RANCHO CUCAMONGA (KRON)–A magic trick went horribly wrong for a 10-year-old girl from Rancho Cucamonga.

Morgan Renear found a Youtube video of magician Criss Angel performing a coin trick.

Renear wanted to test it out for herself and filmed the whole thing.

While she was video recording herself with two quarters in her mouth, she accidently swallowed one.

The quarter has been inside her intestines for two weeks.

Renear learned the true meaning of, “Don’t try this at home.”