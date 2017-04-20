VIDEO: Big rig drags car for miles, won’t stop

CAJON PASS (KRON) — A driver is lucky to be alive after their car was dragged by a big rig for miles.
The car got hooked onto the big rig on I-15 going up the Cajon Pass.
The driver frantically waved and screamed for help but the big rig driver kept going.
Others even honked to get try to get the drivers attention.
Another car got in front of the big rig forcing the driver to stop.
The big rig drug the car four miles.
