Vigil for Fresno man killed in shooting rampage

FRESNO (KRON) — A vigil was held Thursday afternoon for one of the three victims killed in a racially-motivated shooting in Fresno earlier in the week.

Mark Gassett was carrying groceries while walking home from a Catholic Charities building Tuesday when Kori Ali Muhammad shot him in the chest, according to police.

Muhammad told them he wanted to kill as many white men as possible, according to detectives.

The suspect was arrested Tuesday.

Faith leaders and Mark Gassett’s loved ones met for a prayer walk and vigil Thursday.

They walked the route where the three victims were killed Tuesday.

Gassett leaves behind two children.