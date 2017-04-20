Virginia man charged in 3-year-old son’s fatal shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been charged in the shooting death of his 3-year-old son.

Norfolk Police said Thursday in a statement that 26-year-old Rayvon Messer is charged with second-degree murder.

Police say paramedics responded Wednesday night to find the boy outside a home in the Ocean View area of the city. Rayvon A. Messer Jr. died from the gunshot wound shortly after being rushed to a hospital.

Police haven’t released any more details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, which is under investigation.

Messer is being held without bail. He’s also charged with using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

