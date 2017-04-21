Aftermath of San Francisco’s 4/20 celebration

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–When the smoke had cleared from the 2016 4/20 celebration that happened in San Francisco, 11-tons of trash was left behind, but this year proved to be significantly different.

There was a lot less trash on the grounds of Hippie Hill.

“We had cleanup crews throughout the day and a full recycling plan,” said event organizer Alex Aquino.

Most of the cleanup costs were paid for by local businesses that kicked in $150,000 to sponsor the event.

This year’s 4/20 celebration included security, porta potties, food vendors, and DJs, who also encouraged attendees to keep the area around them clean.

“The people felt like we gave them something so they took more responsibility of being in the park and that resonated with the people and I think they helped clean up,” said Aquino.

The total amount of trash generated might be equal to last year, but the city estimates that half of it won’t end up in the landfill due to composting and recycling.

