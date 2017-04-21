Attempted robbery at watch store in Walnut Creek



WALNUT CREEK (KRON)– Walnut Creek police are searching for three men who they believe attempted to rob a watch store Thursday afternoon.

At 11:58 a.m. two suspects, both dressed as construction workers, entered the OC Watch Company at 1507 Cypress Street, police said.

A third suspect, who was also in construction gear, waited outside the store.

The first suspect handed the owner a clipboard and asked him to sign the attached form in order to shut off the business’ power.

When the store owner looked down at the clipboard, the suspect sprayed him and a nearby customer with pepper spray, officers said.

A second suspect used a baseball bat to smash a display case full of merchandise.

The first suspect attempted to grab items from the case, but the owner managed to fight the men off before they could steal anything.

All three suspects ran out the store westbound on Cypress Street and into a newer model Dodge Challenger with silver rims and black paper plates, according to police.

The suspect vehicle was that was parked on Commercial Lane fled south towards Mt. Diablo Boulevard, according to police.

