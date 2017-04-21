Crews battling structure fire in Morgan Hill

By Published:

MORGAN HILL (KRON)– Fire crews responded to a structure fire in Morgan Hill Friday evening.

Residents and neighbors were evacuated and are safe, police said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s