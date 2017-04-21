Flood advisory for Truckee River flowing out of Lake Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (AP) – The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flood advisory for a section of the Truckee River where it flows out of Lake Tahoe.
Water managers increased the flows out of the lake Friday at the dam at Tahoe City, California due to the near-record snowpack in the Tahoe Basin.
The weather service says minor flooding is expected along the river from Tahoe to Squaw Creek near the Squaw Valley ski resort.
Bike paths and low-lying areas may become covered with water.
The service says it should be the highest flows that section of the river has seen since 2006.
The advisory remains in effect through 9:45 a.m. Thursday.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
-
- Couple accused of trying to murder baby in San Leandro McDonald’s
- Lease: No rent for Raiders at Las Vegas stadium
- New rules for San Francisco’s 4/20 marijuana festival
- Police department’s 4/20 munchies trap goes viral
- Oakland resident shot during home invasion
- McDonald’s pit stop for chicken McNuggets, fries led police to Facebook killer
- San Francisco prepares for 420 celebration on Hippie Hill
- Suspect in Fresno shooting spree shouts ‘Allahu Akbar’ when arrested
- Mountain lion snatches dog off bed inside of Pescadero home
- VIDEO: Loud sex sounds interrupt pro tennis match in Florida