Intense moments on an American Airlines flight at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A new video surfaced that shows tense moments on an American Airlines flight leaving San Francisco International Airport.

According to the Daily Mail, the passenger who uploaded the video said a flight attendant aggressively snatched a stroller from a woman on the flight and narrowly missed hitting a baby.

At one point another passenger stands up to challenge the flight attendant.

In the video, the mother is at the front of the plane, holding the child and appears to be crying.

American Airlines released a statement that reads:

“We have seen the video and have already started an investigation to obtain the facts. What we see on this video does not reflect our values or how we care for our customers. We are deeply sorry for the pain we have caused this passenger and her family and to any other customers affected by the incident. We are making sure all of her family’s needs are being met while she is in our care. “

The airline said it upgraded the family to first class and put them on another flight.

