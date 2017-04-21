KRON4’s Darya Folsom to host Wardrobe for Opportunity’s annual fundraiser

Darya Folsom anchors the KRON 4 Morning News from 4am-10am
Darya Folsom anchors the KRON 4 Morning News from 4am-10am

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4’s Darya Folsom is set to host a local organization’s annual fundraiser in El Cerrito.

The 22nd Annual Spring to Success Soirée event is put on by the non-profit organization Wardrobe for Opportunity (WFO).

WFO helps assist low-income members of the community find jobs and build careers.

The organization, established in 1995, “empowers low-income individuals from across the Bay Area with acquiring interview skills, professional clothing and the career support they need to become economically self-sufficient.”

This will be Darya’s second time hosting the Soirée. The three hour event will be held at the Mira Vista Gold and Country Club on Friday, April 28, from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at http://www.wardrobe.org/.

