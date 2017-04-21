Man accused of racially motivated Fresno rampage enters courtroom shouting

This undated photo provided by the Fresno Police Department shows Kori Ali Muhammad a suspect in the Fresno, Calif., shooting on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Muhammad was arrested on Tuesday shortly after the deadly morning rampage that left several dead according to police. (Fresno Police Department via AP)

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) – The suspect in this week’s racially motivated shooting rampage in Fresno entered a courtroom early Friday shouting that natural disasters striking America will increase.

Kori Ali Muhammad then shouted twice during a minute-long hearing: “Let black people go in reparations.”

He was charged Thursday with killing unarmed security guard Carl Williams at a Motel 6 a week earlier.

Authorities say Williams was the first of four killings by Muhammad. Police say he told them that learning he was wanted for the Williams killing spurred him to try to kill as many white people as possible before he was caught.

Fresno County Superior Court Judge W. Kent Hamlin assigned a doctor to examine Muhammad. He set bail at $2.6 million.

He’s due to return for arraignment on May 12.

Muhammad is accused of the killings Tuesday of three other white men.

