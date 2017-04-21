BERKELEY (KRON)– Milo Yiannopoulos took to his Facebook account to announce that he is planning a multi-day event called “Milos Free Speech Week,” in Berkeley.

The event is scheduled for later this year and special guests will include drag queens, Youtubers, and politicians, according to Yiannopoulos’ post.

“We will stand united against the “progressive” Left. We will loudly reject the venomous hectoring and moral hypocrisy of social justice warriors. Free speech belongs to everyone — not just the spoilt brats of the academy,” his post read.

The event is open to all regardless of their political affiliation.

Yiannopoulos plans to host parties, rallies, and talks centered around free expression and the First Amendment.

“Each day will be dedicated to a different enemy of free speech, including feminism, Black Lives Matter and Islam,” according to his account.

He also urged the University of California, Berkeley to assist with planning the event or he’ll extend the festivities for an entire month.

