BERKELEY (KRON)– Milo Yiannopoulos took to his Facebook account to announce that he is planning a multi-day event called “Milos Free Speech Week,” in Berkeley.
The event is scheduled for later this year and special guests will include drag queens, Youtubers, and politicians, according to Yiannopoulos’ post.
“We will stand united against the “progressive” Left. We will loudly reject the venomous hectoring and moral hypocrisy of social justice warriors. Free speech belongs to everyone — not just the spoilt brats of the academy,” his post read.
The event is open to all regardless of their political affiliation.
Yiannopoulos plans to host parties, rallies, and talks centered around free expression and the First Amendment.
“Each day will be dedicated to a different enemy of free speech, including feminism, Black Lives Matter and Islam,” according to his account.
He also urged the University of California, Berkeley to assist with planning the event or he’ll extend the festivities for an entire month.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
-
- VIDEO: Caretaker’s suspicions led cops to missing teacher, student
- Couple accused of trying to murder baby in San Leandro McDonald’s
- New rules for San Francisco’s 4/20 marijuana festival
- Police department’s 4/20 munchies trap goes viral
- Oakland resident shot during home invasion
- McDonald’s pit stop for chicken McNuggets, fries led police to Facebook killer
- San Francisco prepares for 420 celebration on Hippie Hill
- Suspect in Fresno shooting spree shouts ‘Allahu Akbar’ when arrested
- Mountain lion snatches dog off bed inside of Pescadero home
- VIDEO: Loud sex sounds interrupt pro tennis match in Florida