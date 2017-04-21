Naturalization ceremony held at Palo Alto high school



PALO ALTO (KRON)– A naturalization ceremony was held for 25 people, including children and young adults, in Palo Alto Friday afternoon.

The event was held at Castilleja High School and differed from the traditional celebration.

Not only were the recipients and their families in attendance, but students at the high school were part of the process.

They had been studying citizenship in the classroom and at the ceremony, readings and real life became seamless.

California Congresswoman, Anna Eshoo, was the guest speaker.

As the daughter of an immigrant, she stressed the importance of the event.

“We need a comprehensive approach to immigration reform,” Eshoo said. ” We need courts that are going to stand up for our constitution…”

All of the recipients were already citizens due to the Citizenship Act of 2000.

The law grants citizenship once parents of foreign-born children meet certain requirements.

At the ceremony, recipients were granted with an official certificate.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES