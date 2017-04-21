Pending lawsuit over Ann Coulter speech, UC Berkeley responds



BERKELEY (KRON)–Three weeks ago Berkeley College Republicans (BCR) invited the conservative author, Ann Coulter, to speak on campus this upcomingThursday. The event was canceled and now a lawsuit is pending.

University of California, Berkeley officials said the group never consulted with them nor campus police before setting the date.

After canceling the date, the school offered May 2 as the day when Coulter could speak.

Most students won’t be on campus during that time because it’s a study day for final exams.

“That was clearly a subterfuge by Berkeley to make sure that the speech was allowed at a time and place when nobody was nobody was going to be able to attend it, and that defeats the entire purpose,” said BCR’s attorney, Harmeet Dhillon.

Dhillon and the group believe the university is trying to silence the conservative speaker.

If Coulter is not allowed to speak this Thursday, a civil rights suit will be filed, Dhillon said.

“If Berkeley doesn’t agree to that, unfortunately, given the fact that this event is planned for next week, I have no choice but to move quickly,” she said.

The school responded Friday and said they tried to accommodate the 27th for the event, but no longer had any available spaces that were both large enough and protectable by campus police.

Memories and threats of violence are what caused the university to move things around.

