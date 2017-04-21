People Behaving Badly: 4/20 at Hippie Hil gets an upgrade

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4’s Stanley Roberts has attended the annual 4/20 event in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park since 2011, when marijuana was illegal except with a medical card.

But this year is different. Now, marijuana is legal.

And the City of San Francisco has gotten involved in the planning.

This year there was a stage, disc jockey, food trucks, porta-potties, vendor booths and more.

It’s basically a street fair with weed.

