People Behaving Badly: 4/20 at Hippie Hil gets an upgrade

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4’s Stanley Roberts has attended the annual 4/20 event in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park since 2011, when marijuana was illegal except with a medical card.
But this year is different. Now, marijuana is legal.
And the City of San Francisco has gotten involved in the planning.
This year there was a stage, disc jockey, food trucks, porta-potties, vendor booths and more.
It’s basically a street fair with weed.
