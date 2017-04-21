People Behaving Badly: 4/20 at Hippie Hil gets an upgrade

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4’s Stanley Roberts has attended the annual 4/20 event in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park since 2011, when marijuana was illegal except with a medical card.

But this year is different. Now, marijuana is legal.

And the City of San Francisco has gotten involved in the planning.

This year there was a stage, disc jockey, food trucks, porta-potties, vendor booths and more.

It’s basically a street fair with weed.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s