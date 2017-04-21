Police investigating Fairfield shooting, 1 injured

FAIRFIELD (KRON) — One person is in the hospital after being shot early Friday morning in Fairfield, according to Fairfield Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 2400 block of Cement Hill Rd. in the early morning hours, police said.

One person was injured in the incident, and is being treated at a local hospital.

Police are asking the public to avoid traveling on Cement Hill Rd. between Peabody Rd. and Clay Bank Rd. as traffic delays are expected due to the investigation.

No further information regarding the shooting is available at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES