Police investigating Fairfield shooting, 1 injured

By Published:

FAIRFIELD (KRON) — One person is in the hospital after being shot early Friday morning in Fairfield, according to Fairfield Police Department.

The shooting happened in the  2400 block of Cement Hill Rd. in the early morning hours, police said.

One person was injured in the incident, and is being treated at a local hospital.

Police are asking the public to avoid traveling on Cement Hill Rd. between Peabody Rd. and Clay Bank Rd. as traffic delays are expected due to the investigation.

No further information regarding the shooting is available at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s