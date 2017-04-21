90k PG&E customers, BART impacted by massive San Francisco power outage

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco BART station was closed Friday morning due to a power outage that is still affecting an estimated 90,000 people city-wide, according to BART and PG&E officials.

Around 9:15 a.m. BART officials reported that Montgomery Station was closed because of a “technical problem with PG&E.”

Power has since been restored to Montgomery Station, but tens of thousands of residents are still without power. For most customers, PG&E believes service will be restored by 1:00 p.m.

Service for the city’s cable car lines was also halted, and no estimation was given for a time of resumption.

#SF Outage: Crews working safely & quickly as possible to restore pwr – current est. 1 PM for most customers. Thank you for your patience. — PG&E (@PGE4Me) April 21, 2017

PG&E says a series of outages began at 9:00 a.m.

Crews are working to figure out the problem as quickly and safely as possible, according to PG&E.

Here’s an official list of the impacted areas, per PG&E:

Western Addition

Pacific Heights

Japantown

Polk Gulch

Russian Hill

Marina

Richmond

Presidio

Laurel Heights

Sunset

Financial District

Chinatown

North Beach

Fisherman’s Wharf

RESIDENT REACTIONS: The people of San Francisco are taking to Twitter to vent about the power outage

We are also receiving emails from the community that the Laurel Village Shopping Center is powerless.

A number of San Francisco schools have been affected as well. The schools will remain open as long as the students are safe, officials reported.

KRON4’s Maureen Kelly is at the PG&E substation on Larkin St. She says smoke is coming from the building and firefighters are on scene. San Francisco Fire Department’s Carbon Dioxide Unit is also there. Crews are trying to figure out if the fire at the substation started the power outage, or if the outage sparked fire.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

#SFFD says they don’t know if the fire at the #PG&E substation started the power outage or the outage sparked fire. No injuries. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/n7XKSMJx49 — Maureen Kelly (@KRON4MKelly) April 21, 2017

#SFFD carbon dioxide unit has arrived to the back of the #PG&E substation. Insulation covering equipment inside still burning. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/5NolIYerhI — Maureen Kelly (@KRON4MKelly) April 21, 2017

#CPUC now on scene of the fire at the PG&E substation. immediate area of Larkin & Eddy Street has power. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/mqz5RtFGeQ — Maureen Kelly (@KRON4MKelly) April 21, 2017

Smoke is coming out of the PG&e substation at Larkin Street. Firefighters on the scene. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/LU9bqqm4lj — Maureen Kelly (@KRON4MKelly) April 21, 2017

Even buses are stopped in their tracks from massive SF power outage @kron4news https://t.co/qj93ToyMrm — Vicki Liviakis (@KRON4VLiviakis) April 21, 2017

SF’s Marina, Russian Hill, and Nob Hill are just a few of the areas affected by the PG&E outage. — J.R. Stone (@jrstone4) April 21, 2017

Stn closure at MONT due to a technical prob with pg & e. Pls take muni on st level. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) April 21, 2017

Major power outage in #SF. I’m chasing reports of signal lights out at major intersections. So far SOMA seems OK. @kron4news — Maureen Kelly (@KRON4MKelly) April 21, 2017

ATTN: Due to a power outage the 30 and 45 are blocked at Divisadero, shuttles supporting service. — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) April 21, 2017

