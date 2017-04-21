90k PG&E customers, BART impacted by massive San Francisco power outage

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco BART station was closed Friday morning due to a power outage that is still affecting an estimated 90,000 people city-wide, according to BART and PG&E officials.

Around 9:15 a.m. BART officials reported that Montgomery Station was closed because of a “technical problem with PG&E.”

Power has since been restored to Montgomery Station, but tens of thousands of residents are still without power. For most customers, PG&E believes service will be restored by 1:00 p.m.

Service for the city’s cable car lines was also halted, and no estimation was given for a time of resumption.

PG&E says a series of outages began at 9:00 a.m.

Crews are working to figure out the problem as quickly and safely as possible, according to PG&E.

Here’s an official list of the impacted areas, per PG&E:

  • Western Addition
  • Pacific Heights
  • Japantown
  • Polk Gulch
  • Russian Hill
  • Marina
  • Richmond
  • Presidio
  • Laurel Heights
  • Sunset
  • Financial District
  • Chinatown
  • North Beach
  • Fisherman’s Wharf

We are also receiving emails from the community that the Laurel Village Shopping Center is powerless.

A number of San Francisco schools have been affected as well. The schools will remain open as long as the students are safe, officials reported.

KRON4’s Maureen Kelly is at the PG&E substation on Larkin St. She says smoke is coming from the building and firefighters are on scene. San Francisco Fire Department’s Carbon Dioxide Unit is also there. Crews are trying to figure out if the fire at the substation started the power outage, or if the outage sparked fire.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

