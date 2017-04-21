Rescued teen back home in Tennessee, reunited with family

WKRN Published:
(Graphic: WKRN; Photos: TBI)

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – After more than a month-long search, Elizabeth Thomas has been reunited with her family and friends.

According to Jason Whatley, an attorney for the Thomas family, the 15-year-old is in a safe location where she is comfortable and resting.

“She is being evaluated and treated by mental health experts specializing in trauma,” Whatley said in a statement. “There is no doubt that she has suffered severe emotional trauma and that her process of recovery is only just beginning.”

The Thomas family is asking for privacy as “this journey begins.”

Whatley said he met Elizabeth for the first time Friday, saying, “I was taken aback by who she is. Elizabeth is a little child. She could easily pass for 12… she is a little girl in every sense of the word.”

Elizabeth Thomas disappeared from Maury County with 50-year-old Tad Cummins on March 13. The teen became the subject of an AMBER Alert and search.

She and Cummins were found in a cabin in rural northern California Thursday morning after authorities received a tip.

Cummins is now in federal custody in California and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

