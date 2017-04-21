San Francisco residents react to massive power outage

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Nearly 100,000 found themselves in the dark Friday morning when a massive power outage hit San Francisco.

At around 9 a.m., the series of power outage began affecting multiple parts of the city including the Financial District to the Marina.

The Montgomery BART station closed down. Traffic lights stopped working. Muni buses were at a standstill.

As usual, people took to twitter to vent their frustration and confusion:

Massive San Francisco Power Outage

