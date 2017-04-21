San Francisco residents react to massive power outage

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Nearly 100,000 found themselves in the dark Friday morning when a massive power outage hit San Francisco.

At around 9 a.m., the series of power outage began affecting multiple parts of the city including the Financial District to the Marina.

The Montgomery BART station closed down. Traffic lights stopped working. Muni buses were at a standstill.

As usual, people took to twitter to vent their frustration and confusion:

When it looks like the power is out in the entire city, and you start to feel a little worried. #poweroutage #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/U72CaapoYM — Meta Jane ♥️ (@metajane) April 21, 2017

The power is out in more than half of San Francisco. I’m here for the Zombie Apocalypse. pic.twitter.com/lK4u9Yu8b3 — 🐺 (@Raph4real) April 21, 2017

Power’s out for a huge chunk of San Francisco. What is going on? Is this the apocalypse? — Jeremy (@earthtojeremiah) April 21, 2017

Power is out in a huge area of San Francisco. If this is the apocalypse it’s starting on such a lovely day! pic.twitter.com/TvbWqUe8jt — Olivia Grace (@oliviadgrace) April 21, 2017

Haven’t opened my fridge since the outage started which means one thing…I am starving! Lol #sf #outage — J.R. Stone (@jrstone4) April 21, 2017

Yesterday I was inhaling 2nd hand pot smoke @ #420. Today, god knows what I am breathing I’m. #reporterlife @kron4news pic.twitter.com/v45jeRuYEQ — Maureen Kelly (@KRON4MKelly) April 21, 2017

