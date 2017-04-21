San Francisco residents react to massive power outage

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Nearly 100,000 found themselves in the dark Friday morning when a massive power outage hit San Francisco.
At around 9 a.m., the series of power outage began affecting multiple parts of the city including the Financial District to the Marina.
The Montgomery BART station closed down. Traffic lights stopped working. Muni buses were at a standstill.
As usual, people took to twitter to vent their frustration and confusion:
San Francisco right now. #poweroutage pic.twitter.com/IzqkgkEmF8
— Vanessa Demske (@vdemske) April 21, 2017
When there's a #PowerOutage on a Friday during working hours… pic.twitter.com/XJLVlV0toa
— 990-6907XB71 (@kinoptika) April 21, 2017
When it looks like the power is out in the entire city, and you start to feel a little worried. #poweroutage #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/U72CaapoYM
— Meta Jane ♥️ (@metajane) April 21, 2017
The power is out in more than half of San Francisco. I’m here for the Zombie Apocalypse. pic.twitter.com/lK4u9Yu8b3
— 🐺 (@Raph4real) April 21, 2017
Power’s out for a huge chunk of San Francisco. What is going on? Is this the apocalypse?
— Jeremy (@earthtojeremiah) April 21, 2017
Power is out in a huge area of San Francisco. If this is the apocalypse it’s starting on such a lovely day! pic.twitter.com/TvbWqUe8jt
— Olivia Grace (@oliviadgrace) April 21, 2017
SF #PowerOutage totally surreal pic.twitter.com/PyIMQYBVN8
— Dylan Gale (@dylanmgale) April 21, 2017
UPDATES: Massive San Francisco Power Outage
Power is out all over San Francisco! But more importantly…STARBUCKS IS CLOSED!!!#INeedCoffee #ThisIsTheEnd #GoodByeCruelWorld. 😭 pic.twitter.com/H4dGshK2mk
— Mindi (@Mindi949) April 21, 2017
Haven’t opened my fridge since the outage started which means one thing…I am starving! Lol #sf #outage
— J.R. Stone (@jrstone4) April 21, 2017
At least it’s not raining. #nopower and @Apple employees waiting outside @kron4news pic.twitter.com/KuRUCgaW8n
— Justine Waldman (@JustineWaldman) April 21, 2017
Stores shutdown in #SF #nopower @kron4news pic.twitter.com/gpysvVuXZ6
— Justine Waldman (@JustineWaldman) April 21, 2017
Yesterday I was inhaling 2nd hand pot smoke @ #420. Today, god knows what I am breathing I’m. #reporterlife @kron4news pic.twitter.com/v45jeRuYEQ
— Maureen Kelly (@KRON4MKelly) April 21, 2017
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
-
- Couple accused of trying to murder baby in San Leandro McDonald’s
- Lease: No rent for Raiders at Las Vegas stadium
- New rules for San Francisco’s 4/20 marijuana festival
- Police department’s 4/20 munchies trap goes viral
- Oakland resident shot during home invasion
- McDonald’s pit stop for chicken McNuggets, fries led police to Facebook killer
- San Francisco prepares for 420 celebration on Hippie Hill
- Suspect in Fresno shooting spree shouts ‘Allahu Akbar’ when arrested
- Mountain lion snatches dog off bed inside of Pescadero home
- VIDEO: Loud sex sounds interrupt pro tennis match in Florida