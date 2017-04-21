San Jose high school teacher arrested for alleged possession of child porn

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A San Jose high school teacher was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of possessing child pornography, according to police.

Police arrested 41-year-old John Hayden after allegedly finding images of child pornography at his San Jose residence, San Jose police said.

Hayden was arrested at Pioneer High School where he taught special education.

Police found the alleged images while serving a search warrant.

Police then removed Hayden from his classroom “right away,” police said. He was booked into the county jail and is on paid leave.

As a precaution, officers conducted a follow-up investigation with the school to ensure that there were no unreported incidents of lewd or inappropriate conduct.

School administration cooperated and no prior incidents were uncovered.

There is also an investigation underway into his previous employment to ensure that there is no other illegal activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Spears #3413 or Detective Jourdenais #4108 in the San Jose Police Department’s ICAC (Sexual Assaults) Unit at (408) 537-1397 or 408-277-4102.

