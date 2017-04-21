San Jose officer shoots man allegedly armed with knife

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A San Jose police officer shot a man who was allegedly armed with a knife Friday afternoon, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to Lewis and Senter roads at around 12:35 p.m. after receiving a report of a man with a knife.

At some point, an officer fired their gun and struck the man at least once.

The man is being treated for his injuries at a hospital, police said.

The officer, who has not been named, has been placed on paid leave.

Police did not release any further details on the incident.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and the police department are investigating the shooting. The police Internal Affairs Unit, the City Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Independent Police Auditor are monitoring the case.

Anyone with information about this incident has been asked to call San Jose police Detective Sgt. Michael Montonye or Detective Jason Tanner at (408) 277-5283.

