Shelter in place in Berkeley as police search for possible gunman

BERKELEY (KRON) — A shelter in place has been issued in Berkeley Friday as police search for a possible gunman.

Shelter in place issued for:

2200 block of McKinley

1800 block of Allston

1800 block of Bancroft

2200 block of Grant

There is heavy police activity in the area.

Police say that officers may be checking behind buildings and homes.

Residents are asked to stay inside or avoid the area.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES