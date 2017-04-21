Traffic Alert: Highway 17 emergency lane closure

(KRON) One lane of Southbound Highway 17 in Los Gatos is shut down Friday morning.

The closure is at Brush Road.

As of 9:58 AM, CHP reports that there is an emergency road closure on southbound CA-17 south of Brush Rd in Los Gatos. The right lane is closed. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

