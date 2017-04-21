Vallejo man arrested for flashing gun on Periscope

By Published:

VALLEJO (KRON)– A Vallejo man was arrested Wednesday for showing off a gun on Periscope Live, police said.

Christen Brown, 20, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a loaded firearm and on a probation violation, according to police.

Police said the man, identified as Brown wrote: “I need 100 views so I can shoot my 40” as the title of the video and displayed a black and pink handgun in the video.

Brown was located during a traffic stop where officers also retrieved the exact firearm shown in the video, police said. 

He was arrested and booked into Solano County Jail.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s