Vallejo man arrested for flashing gun on Periscope

VALLEJO (KRON)– A Vallejo man was arrested Wednesday for showing off a gun on Periscope Live, police said.

Christen Brown, 20, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a loaded firearm and on a probation violation, according to police.

Police said the man, identified as Brown wrote: “I need 100 views so I can shoot my 40” as the title of the video and displayed a black and pink handgun in the video.

Brown was located during a traffic stop where officers also retrieved the exact firearm shown in the video, police said.

He was arrested and booked into Solano County Jail.

