VIDEO: Accident causes major delay on San Mateo Bridge

SAN MATEO (KRON) — There is a major traffic delay heading westbound over the San Mateo Bridge Friday morning.
A fender-bender accident that happened around 6:00 a.m. at the high rise is causing the delay in the San Mateo direction.
KRON4’s Rebecca Strom says the right lane is blocked, and to expect a severe backup on westbound 92.
A tow truck is on scene clearing the accident.
In the meantime, Rebecca suggests taking the Dumbarton Bridge as an alternate route.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
