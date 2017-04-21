VIDEO: Accident causes major delay on San Mateo Bridge

SAN MATEO (KRON) — There is a major traffic delay heading westbound over the San Mateo Bridge Friday morning.

A fender-bender accident that happened around 6:00 a.m. at the high rise is causing the delay in the San Mateo direction.

KRON4’s Rebecca Strom says the right lane is blocked, and to expect a severe backup on westbound 92.

A tow truck is on scene clearing the accident.

In the meantime, Rebecca suggests taking the Dumbarton Bridge as an alternate route.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

