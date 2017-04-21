SAN JOSE (KRON) — Authorities are looking for a driver who crashed a car into a medical center in San Jose Friday morning.

The driver crashed an SUV into the Regional Medical Center at 225 N. Jackson Ave. sometime around 1:00 a.m.

San Jose police officers and crews from San Jose Fire Department both responded to the scene, where they found significant damage had been done to the building.

Crews shut off the building’s water supply after finding water flowing from the medical center.

Authorities believe the driver fled from the scene before their arrival. No one was found in the car, or in the area of the crash.

Police do not know if the car was stolen.

The incident remains under investigation.

