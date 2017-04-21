VIDEO: Jury sides with Petco in boy’s rat-bite fever death

SAN DIEGO (KRON) — On Thursday a jury in San Diego decided Petco is not liable for the death of a boy who died from a rat bite.

The pet rat was purchased at a Petco store in San Diego back in 2013.

10-year-old Aidan Pankey contracted rat-bite fever after he was exposed to the infected rat.

The boy’s family sued Petco for $20 million, accusing them of not doing enough to prevent infected rats from being sold, and not warning customers.

Jurors say although it was a tough decision, they found Petco was not negligent in the boy’s death.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES