Warriors’ Kevin Durant practices ahead of Game 3

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Kevin Durant says he felt ready to play in Golden State’s Game 2 playoff win yet the Warriors opted to be cautious with their superstar as he nurses a strained left calf.

Durant was on the court practicing Friday morning.

“I just want to be out there playing,” he told KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun.

On Thursday night, Durant posted an update about his injury during a livestream on his personal YouTube channel. He is hopeful of playing in Saturday’s Game 3 at Portland as the Warriors try to take a 3-0 lead in the series.

After missing 19 games with a left knee injury then returning for the final three regular-season contests, the Warriors certainly aren’t going to take any risks with KD. He had 32 points and 10 rebounds in a Game 1 victory Sunday.

He said: “It’s a bummer, man, I hate being out. I hate being hurt. It’s something that’s kind of out of my control right now, just try to get better.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES