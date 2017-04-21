Wild 94.9’s JV: Half jeans, nail links, and dad socks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In today’s check-in with Wild 94.9’s JV, JV tells KRON 4’s Darya Folsom about new up and coming trends.

There are now half jeans. They are jeans that only cover one leg.

Then there’s the nail link trend. It is exactly what it sounds like. Finger nails linked to other finger nails.

And last, but not least, there are the socks that double as sandals.

