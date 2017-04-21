Wild 94.9’s JV: Half jeans, nail links, and dad socks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In today’s check-in with Wild 94.9’s JV, JV tells KRON 4’s Darya Folsom about new up and coming trends.
There are now half jeans. They are jeans that only cover one leg.
Then there’s the nail link trend. It is exactly what it sounds like. Finger nails linked to other finger nails.
And last, but not least, there are the socks that double as sandals.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
-
- Couple accused of trying to murder baby in San Leandro McDonald’s
- Lease: No rent for Raiders at Las Vegas stadium
- New rules for San Francisco’s 4/20 marijuana festival
- Police department’s 4/20 munchies trap goes viral
- Oakland resident shot during home invasion
- McDonald’s pit stop for chicken McNuggets, fries led police to Facebook killer
- San Francisco prepares for 420 celebration on Hippie Hill
- Suspect in Fresno shooting spree shouts ‘Allahu Akbar’ when arrested
- Mountain lion snatches dog off bed inside of Pescadero home
- VIDEO: Loud sex sounds interrupt pro tennis match in Florida