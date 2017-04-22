VIDEO: 1 dead, 2 injured in Motel 6 shooting in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting at a Motel 6 in San Jose early Saturday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened at the Motel 6 in the 1000 block of the Alameda around 3:24 a.m., police said.

When officers arrived they found three men, each suffering from one gunshot wound. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the others were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

San Jose PD Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene.

“The motive or circumstances surrounding the shootings are under investigation,” police said.

Police say no suspects have been identified.

The identity of the deceased victim will not be released until the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the victim’s identity and notified the family.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.

